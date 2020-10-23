Former bomber Shane Paul O'Doherty: 'Getting away from the IRA was the best thing ever for me'
The second of three interviews with ex-terrorists who have found God to varying degrees. Former bomber Shane Paul O'Doherty talks about turning away from the Provos and helping victims
Gail Walker
The dead have travelled with Shane Paul O’Doherty down the decades on a religious journey that has seen him transformed from IRA bomber and ‘Britain’s most wanted man’ to one of the terror organisation’s most searing critics intent only on exploding its lies and hypocrisies.