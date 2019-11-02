Former boxer Brian Magee limbers up for marathon in the Big Apple

Former professional boxing champion Brian Magee hopes his fighting spirit will kick in when he competes in the New York Marathon tomorrow.

Despite suffering from a bout of the flu recently, which upset the training schedule for the 44-year-old, he is more determined than ever to complete the course at his personal best.

He admits feeling more nervous competing in this, his first marathon, than any boxing title he has won, but his confidence has also taken a bit of a knock back because of his recent illness.

Brian has been following a tight routine since July, but the flu recently has lost him time training, but he feels that he is now on track to complete the task ahead.

Brian hopes he can fight off his nerves come tomorrow, so he can run the 26 miles through the Big Apple for Action Cancer and raise thousands.