Former civil servant is charged over £125k fraud

A former civil servant has been charged after a PSNI investigation into a £125,000 fraud.

The ex-Land & Property Services (LPS) employee will appear in court next month.

It follows a criminal probe lasting more than a year, and which is understood to have widened in recent months.

In October 2019 the Belfast Telegraph reported that a civil servant had been suspended as police investigated the alleged fraud.

Last month it was revealed that the staff member had been dismissed.

And now police have confirmed that court proceedings are pending.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives at Musgrave have charged a 61-year-old man with fraud by abuse of position and theft. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 10. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

"The charge is in relation to the report of suspected fraudulent activity by an employee at a government department in July 2019."

LPS is responsible for valuing all domestic and non-domestic properties, and issuing rates bills. It falls under the responsibility of the Department of Finance (DoF).

In June 2019, a member of staff discovered suspicious activity on a rate account. LPS began an internal investigation and the PSNI was contacted.

More details of the incident emerged last month in DoF's annual report.

It stated: "The LPS investigation was detailed and lengthy, involving an investigation of over 2,000 refunds that the staff member was involved in approving over a 12-year period.

"LPS has identified the suspected misappropriation of 56 refunds by the staff member with a total value of £125,000.

"LPS has put in place additional controls to mitigate against a reoccurrence of the same thing happening again as well as forming a working group to oversee the security of the wider rating system.

"The staff member was dismissed in October 2019."

"In December 2019, following additional information identified by the PSNI investigation, LPS is investigating further possible fraudulent activity by the same staff member."

A DoF spokesperson said: "The individual involved in this incident has been dismissed in accordance with NICS procedures.

"Land & Property Services has already taken action and put in place controls to mitigate against any reoccurrence."