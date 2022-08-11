Former councillor Jolene Bunting being sued by drag queen over recent storytelling event

Former TUV councillor Jolene Bunting has revealed she has been “served legal papers” by a drag queen in relation to a recent event held in Belfast during pride.

The self-described loyalist and activist has been involved in a protest group which held a demonstration at a recent Dragtime Stories event held in Belfast’s MAC.

The event on Sunday July 31 saw a number of the city’s best-known drag queens reading stories to children for an hour.

During the event, a protest was held by the group Parents Against Grooming outside the building, with a number of people holding up banners which read: “Hands off our children.”

Posting on Twitter on Thursday morning, Ms Bunting said: “Breaking News: I have been served legal papers, a Drag Queen is suing me for £5,000.00 in damages for exposing ‘Drag Queen Story Time’.

“More info after I’ve meet [sic] with my legal team.”

Ms Bunting resigned from the TUV in 2017 after the party failed to select her to stand as a candidate in north Belfast.

In 2014 she was forced to apologise after sectarian rants she posted online as a teenager resurfaced.

Writing on Twitter last month following the storytelling event, Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister Naomi Long expressed her support for drag queens.

“People hating on drag queens reading stories to kids have little to do,” she tweeted.

“As a kid, I recall annual panto where the principal boy was a girl and the panto dame was a man and no-one felt the need to hold an exorcism at the theatre.#NoPlaceForHate.”