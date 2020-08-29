Former deputy police chief Stephen Martin takes the reins at IFA

A former PSNI acting deputy chief constable has been appointed as the new chairman of the Irish Football Association.

Stephen Martin has promised to champion football at all levels across Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin retired from policing after 34 years in January after he was not shortlisted for the permanent DCC role.

He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the association in June, and has now been made chairman.

He said: "I am delighted to be appointed to lead this ambitious and forward looking board."

He succeeds Gerry Mallon.

Irish FA president David Martin said: "His skills and experience will be a real asset."