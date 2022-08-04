Former Derry GAA player Ciaran McFaul charged with attack in Boston that left man at risk of losing a kidney

A GAA star has appeared in court in the United States over an attack that left a man at risk of losing a kidney.

Former Derry footballer Ciaran McFaul (28), who lives in Boston, faces charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

He is accused of attacking three men at West Broadway, South Boston, on June 20.

One of the victims suffered serious internal injuries.

District attorney Kevin Hayden said McFaul met the men while heavily intoxicated after he was thrown out of the Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant at around 2am.

Mr Hayden said: “He punched one victim three times in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

“He then kicked the victim in the abdomen at least five times with a shod foot.

“The victim suffered serious internal injuries including a stage four kidney laceration and internal bleeding.”

He spent two days in intensive care in hospital. The man is at risk of losing a kidney as a result of his injuries, according to prosecutors.

Mr Hayden said the assault “resulted in potential life-long impacts on a victim who was doing nothing more than standing on a street corner with friends”.

The accused was ordered to remain in Massachusetts for the duration of the court case and have no contact with the victim.

Judge Pamela M. Dashiell imposed a bail of $5,000 on McFaul.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

He must wear a GPS tracking device and stay off drink. He was ordered to use a SCRAM device to to monitor any alcohol consumption.

McFaul is due back in court on September 14 for a pre-trial hearing.