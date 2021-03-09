Former Derry teacher Sean adds a new string to his bow

Former teacher (68) gaining growing reputation as fiddle-maker of renown

A man who is one of only a few local people left still handcrafting fiddles said he is proof that age should be no barrier to learning new skills.

Sean Mac Cearain (68) spent the years before his retirement from teaching in Londonderry collecting tools and creating a workshop so he could dedicate time to his newly acquired skill for making violins.

He began crafting them in earnest 15 years ago, but his interest was sparked after taking part in a basic violin-making demonstration a few years earlier with Comhaltas, an organisation that promotes the Irish language, music and culture.

In spite of his initial lack of skills - or even knowing how to play the instrument - Mr Mac Cearain is now one of only a handful of people here who produce high quality handmade fiddles.

Mr Mac Cearain said: "As well as my day job teaching basic literacy skills, I taught Irish at A-level at night in the North West College, and although I didn't play, I had always been interested in music.

"I suppose it was a natural evolution that I would learn how to play, which I did when I was in my mid-40s, so I came into that very late too.

"My background is in academia, it's not in crafting at all, but my interest really was sparked when Comhaltas invited a man from Belfast to show basic violin-making.

"I came into this very late because I only started crafting fiddles seriously about 15 years ago and I am largely self-taught.

"The only way you can learn proper fiddle-making is to do a four-year course in either England, Germany or Italy.

"That wasn't possible for me because I had a family in Derry, but through reading, the internet and help from others I developed my skills.

"I had been planning to start making fiddles for a number of years while I was still working, so I built up the collection of tools I needed for a year or two before I retired.

"I started off on kits and used those to build up my skills.

"I learned about acoustics and I had to get my ear accustomed to the sound to tune the fiddle to that certain pitch.

"I also learned a lot about varnish and now I make my own recipe for varnish - again that was more or less self-taught.

"I made a lot of mistakes in the construction of early fiddles, even though they made quite a good sound. Although I am not in that tiny group of people who can make a living from making fiddles, I have made some very good ones I am proud of that I have sold on."

Mr Mac Cearain's reputation has grown significantly over the past 15 years, and while he doesn't work full-time, it is occupying his retirement in the way he had hoped.

He added: "This was never about making money for me, but people do come and ask me to make them a violin or fiddle, and I will I also repair fiddles.

"I started collecting fiddles and deal in them now too.

"Before the lockdown I was teaching basic fiddle lessons as well to children attending Comhaltas in Limavady.

"I am now a maker, a dealer, a repairer, teacher and session player - all from taking an interest from when I was heading into retirement, and it is proof that it is never too old to learn new skills."