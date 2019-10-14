Former Down manager Eamonn Burns is laid to rest

The funeral of former Down player and manager Eamonn Burns

The funeral of former Down player and manager Eamonn Burns in Newcastle

There were poignant scenes at a GAA match yesterday as the sons of the late Down manager Eamonn Burns led his 1994 All Ireland winning team onto the pitch.

Cathal and Thomas led the team their father played for into Páirc Esler, Newry, to rapturous applause.

It came after hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Newcastle for the funeral of the double All-Ireland winner, who also helped the Mourne men lift Sam Maguire in 1991.

The 56-year-old's remains left his brother Colm's home in the Co Down town on Saturday morning before requiem mass in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption.

The father-of two was later buried in St Patrick's Cemetery in nearby Bryansford. Manager Conor Deegan said: "To say I'm numb isn't even close. We are absolutely destroyed."

Mr Burns is also survived by his wife Sinead.