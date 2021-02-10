Former Downe Hospital fire treated as arson

The old Downe Area Hospital building where police are treating a fire on Tuesday evening as arson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A fire at the former Downe Hospital in Downpatrick is being treated as arson.

Fire broke out at the derelict building on the Ardglass Road at around 8pm on Tuesday.

The building, which has been vacant since 2009, has been the scene of several fires over the years.

Nine fire appliances attended the scene with firefighters working into the early hours of the morning to put out the blaze.

SDLP South Down MLA, Colin McGrath condemned the incident describing it as "reckless".

"I was very sad to see the fire and damage to the old Downe hospital building in Downpatrick last night which is under reconstruction at present to become new and much-needed social housing.

“It is appalling that this is being treated as arson. For people to cause such reckless damage and waste the time of our emergency services during a pandemic is grossly irresponsible and they should wise up.”

He added: "This is an iconic building in Downpatrick and a connection to the rich caring and health service heritage of our town and local people.

“There was some anti-social behaviour at this site just last week with a fire set and a security guard at the location assaulted by local youths.

"I urge those involved to wise up and recognise there is no support in the community for these sort of reckless actions.”

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said the community were angered to see another blaze at the site.

“The emergency services are under pressure at this time and do not need this type of incident," he said.

“I would encourage anyone with information on how this blaze started to come forward to the PSNI.”

Police have appealed for information.

Inspector Weatherald said: “Shortly before 7.50pm, it was reported that Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were in attendance following a fire in the building. It is believed that a number of rooms inside the property were damaged and the fire extinguished following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1750 09/02/21. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”