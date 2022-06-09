Former DUP MLA Sammy Douglas co-opted as Belfast City councillor

East Belfast DUP have announced that Cllr Sammy Douglas has been co-opted to Belfast City Council following the recent election of David Brooks MLA to the NI Assembly.

The DUP said Sammy is “no stranger to elected politics” having served as an MLA for east Belfast between 2011 - 2017.

He was first elected to the Assembly in 2011 and re-elected in 2016.

During his time at the Assembly he sat on various committees including Justice.

Cllr Douglas lives in east Belfast and was formerly a self-employed, social and economic regeneration advisor to East Belfast Partnership as well as an ex-Community Advisor to First Minister Peter Robinson, MLA.

For over twenty years, Cllr Douglas was at the forefront of regeneration in the east Belfast area.

He has extensive experience, much of it on a voluntary basis, of working at a local and area-wide level with community, voluntary and church groups.

Formerly with the International Fund for Ireland, Cllr Douglas helped to promote and foster social economy and job creation projects that attracted around £50 million of funding for initiatives in inner and outer East Belfast.

He is also a founding member and Project Champion of the Connswater Community Greenway, a £32 million Linear Park investment.

In November 2002, Sammy was awarded an MBE for Services to the Community and a Commendation for Outstanding Leadership by the US Department of Commerce.

Sammy was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in May 2011 and sits on departmental committees for Employment and Learning and Social Development.