Former First Minister Arlene Foster joins GB News

The former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, is to join the news channel GB News in what is her first public move since leaving her post as leader of the DUP.

Mrs Foster was announced as a new contributor on the Political Correction show fronted by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Mrs Foster said it would be an “opportunity” to bring Northern Ireland into the mainstream of UK politics.

Read more Arlene Foster referred to as famous choreographer in GB News blunder

It is not clear how often she intends to appear on the channel, however it is thought she will focus on politics and Northern Ireland.

“It is very exciting to be here. First of all I see it as an opportunity to have a space for civilised discussion in a meaningful way,” she said.

"Very often political programmes are very sort of short and snappy and there is not an opportunity to develop stories so that is one of the reasons.

"Of course the second reason is to bring Northern Ireland very much into the mainstream of UK politics and it is something I feel very passionate about and something I thought as a student a very long time ago.

"That is the opportunity here in GB News and I am very much looking forward to it.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It marks the first major move of Arlene Foster’s career outside the DUP, having served as leader between 2015 and her removal in May this year.

Read more Publishers court DUP’s Foster to tell all about downfall in autobiography

In May, following her removal as leader of the DUP, it was reported she received a series of book offers from major publishers wishing to commission her autobiography.

She was also tipped to go into public speaking, with her political pulling-power leaving some experts estimating she could command figures of up to £30,000 on the public speaking circuit.

Mrs Foster isn’t the first political heavyweight to move from politics to broadcasting however, with former Prime Minister Harold Wilson fronting several episodes of the UK chat show Friday Night, Saturday Morning after he left office.

It wasn’t a successful stint for the Labour Party Prime Minister though, with Mr Wilson only hosting two episodes of the show in 1979 before being replaced.

Famously, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi moved into politics having come from the silver screen, with the 84-year-old making his name producing several films in the 1990s.

The move by Arlene Foster to join the channel comes just days after she was humourously mistaken for former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, in a slip of the tongue by Nigel Farage on his TV slot.

The political activist made the gaffe on the Talking Pints programme while Boris Johnson’s father, former MEP and environmentalist Stanley Johnson was a guest.

Mrs Foster saw the funny side when the mistake was pointed out to her by politics lecturer Adrian Hilton, who said he hopes choreographer Dame Arlene is invited on the recently launched British news channel soon. “The arts certainly merit a slot,” he said.

The former DUP leader said in response: To be fair I do love Arlene Phillips and love it when we get mixed up - she may not be as pleased!”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland regional reporter and former UTV reporter Conchur Dowds announced he was leaving GB News.