Former Harrods and Fulham FC owner Mohamed al-Fayed dies aged 94

Former Harrods and Fulham Football Club owner Mohammed al-Fayed has died at the age of 94.

It’s understood the Egyptian-born businessman passed away after Friday prayers at Regents Park mosque in London.

Fulham FC has paid tribute to the former owner and chairman on social media.

“We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time,” it posted on Twitter.

Mr al-Fayed turned the club from a third-tier outfit to an established Barclays Premier League side during his 16 years at the helm after taking it over in 1997.

He later sold it to US businessman Shahid Khan who has paid tribute to his predecessor.

"On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94,” he said.

"The story of Fulham cannot be told without a chapter on the positive impact of Al Fayed as Chairman.

"His legacy will be remembered for our promotion to the Premier League, a Europa League Final, and moments of magic by players and teams alike.

"I always enjoyed my time with Al Fayed, who was wise, colourful and committed to Fulham, and I am forever grateful for his trust in me to succeed him as Chairman in 2013.

"I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club."

In 2010 Mr al-Fayed sold his world-famous department store Harrods for a reported £1.5 billion to Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority, which trades on behalf of the state.

His son film producer son Dodi Fayed, died on 31 August 1997 in the same car as Princess Diana, when it crashed in Paris.

Mr al-Fayed fought a long campaign following their deaths maintaining his belief that the crash was not an accident, but had been orchestrated by the British security services.

However, French police concluded it was an accident, caused in part by speeding and by the high alcohol level in driver Henri Paul's blood.

A British police investigation came to the same conclusion.

Mr al-Fayed was forced to reluctantly concede defeat after a high-profile six-month inquest in 2007 and 2008.

The jury returned unlawful killing verdicts on both Diana and Dodi, but pinned the blame on the drink-driving of their chauffeur Henri Paul, who also died in the crash.

Paul was employed by the Paris Ritz, from where their journey had started on August 31, a hotel owned by Mr al-Fayed.

At the end of the inquest, coroner Lord Justice Scott Baker openly voiced suggestions of "closing ranks" at the hotel over the question of whether they knew Paul was drinking on the night of the smash.

The jury had heard allegations, strenuously denied, that key witnesses were pressurised to back Mr al-Fayed's theories and that there was a "conspiracy to pervert the truth" within the Fayed organisation.

Mr al-Fayed later announced he would accept the verdict of the inquest jury, albeit "with reservations".