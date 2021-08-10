Former Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand in Belfast as part of match to tackle online hate

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand was in Belfast on Tuesday, as young footballers from across Northern Ireland took part in a match with a difference.

The well-known BT Sports pundit was one of a number of famous ex-pros including Glen Hoddle and Joe Cole, who were helping present a game at Crusaders ground in Seaview to tackle the problem of online abuse.

The match involved children between the ages of 14-17 from various community projects across Northern Ireland.

The projects include those tackling the sectarian divide, as well as projects aiming to look after refugees who have settled here.

It isn’t just a casual kick-about in the park though, as the match was filmed with six cameras, presented by Ferdinand and Eniola Aluko and featured Darren Fletcher and Steve McManaman in the commentary booth.

Hoddle and former Chelsea star Cole managed the two teams of young people, and the match is set to feature in a Hope United documentary which will be broadcast ahead of Wednesday night’s UEFA Super Cup hosted in at Windsor Park.

Speaking about the match, Ferdinand said he hoped the event would raise awareness about the devastating impact of online hate in sport.

“My work, both on and off the pitch, has taught me that there is no hiding place from social media abuse,” he said.

BT Sport Hope United team

“Passions run high during big football tournaments and having seen the devastating effect that can result from online hate first-hand, it is more important than ever that sport unites to combat it.”

Niamh Coyle (16), who plays for Sion Swifts Ladies’ football club said: “I’ve been playing football since I was five years old and I love the game.

“I travel three times a week from Strabane to Belfast for training, a six hour round trip and that’s really challenging for me as I’m also preparing for my 10 GCSEs.

“I have Friends who’ve experienced abuse and I’ve helped them through it, making sure they know online abuse is not okay and to just keep playing football.

“Playing in this match has been really special to me and I hope I can achieve my aim to play for Northern Ireland’s Women’s Team one day.”

Simon Green, MD BT Sport, added: “As lead partner of the home nations football teams, we’re asking the UK to take a stand against hate speech on social media as well as giving everyone the knowledge and tools they need to be part of the solution.

“As a major sports broadcaster, we launched our Hope United team and campaign at the start of the Euros to bolster the fight against online hatred. The campaign has been well received but the continued abuse online shows how far we have to go. No one should ever dread getting online in fear of abuse. Nobody should feel unsafe.”

The game at Seaview will be broadcast on BT Sport ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villarreal which kicks off on Wednesday at 8pm.