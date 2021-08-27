Former Manchester fire chief to take up top role in Northern Ireland

The man in charge of the Manchester Fire Service on the night of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city in 2017 is to become Northern Ireland’s chief fire officer.

Peter O’Reilly (55) takes up the position on Wednesday.

Born in Belfast, Mr O’Reilly served in the Fire Service here for two decades from 1990.

He was Greater Manchester chief fire officer at the time of the jihadi bombing at Manchester Arena that killed 23 and injured more than 1,000.

Although the explosion occurred at 10.31pm, the first fire crew did not arrive on the scene until 12.39am — two hours after the blast.

It contained just 12 regular firefighters, the number that would be deployed to a house blaze.

Specialist crews with better kit and more training in how to treat blast injuries were kept back on the night.

In a personal apology to the families of the dead at an inquest last month, Mr O’Reilly said: “I am so sorry and I will regret my failings for the rest of my life.”

He explained that he was not initially told there had been a bomb at Manchester Arena, and did not know that none of his fire crews had been sent to the incident.

Mr O’Reilly retired four months after the attack.

Speaking about his new role, he said: “Having started my firefighting career with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, I am extremely proud to lead it going forward and work with over 1,800 exceptional operational and wider supporting team members as we continue to deliver our prevention and emergency response service to protect our community.”

In October 2020 after moving back home he was appointed as chief executive officer of Transport Training Services (NI) Limited.

The chief fire and rescue officer post commands a salary of £128,000.

Announcing the news yesterday, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I welcome the appointment of Peter O’Reilly as the new chief fire and rescue officer for NIFRS.

“With over 25 years of experience within the fire and rescue services, I have no doubt that he will provide the necessary leadership to guide NIFRS into the future.”