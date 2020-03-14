Former Mayor of Lisburn Ivan Davis dies at the age of 82

Former Mayor of Lisburn Ivan Davis with his wife Betty after he received his OBE from the Queen at Buckingham Palace

The death has been announced of Ivan Davis, OBE, a former Mayor of Lisburn.

Mr Davis, who was 82, had a long career in unionist politics, beginning with a spell in the DUP, and later joining the Ulster Unionist Party, where he eventually held the position of Chief Whip.

He first joined Lisburn Borough Council in 1973 as a DUP councillor.

He transferred his allegiance to the UUP in 1987 in the wake of the Anglo-Irish Agreement, and later served as mayor from 1991 to 1993.

Mr Davis was awarded an OBE in the 2004 New Year's Honours List, and was conferred with the Freedom of the City in 2009.

A service of thanksgiving for his life is to be held next Monday in Christ Church, Lisburn at 11am, followed by committal at Blaris cemetery.

Mr Davis is survived by his wife Betty and three children, Allyson, Hayden and Gareth.