Former Miss GB Eden McAllister appeals for return of her stolen crown after CCTV footage found

Former Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister has said she will be handing over CCTV footage of her crown being stolen if the thief doesn’t “do the right thing” and return it.

The Dundonald woman, who was last year’s Miss GB, was in Leicester for the crowning of the new title holder, Scotland’s Amy Meisak, when she discovered her own tiara had been swiped from the hotel.

Speaking to the Sunday Life, 26 year old Eden said she returned to her hotel room in the Gresham Hotel after the crowning to change clothes and left her crown on a table in the hotel lobby.

“I set my crown on a table outside my hotel room along with two gifts I had bought for friends and when I came back out five minutes later they were gone,” she said.

“I was in tears. I couldn’t believe it. I had worked hard for that crown and have worn it for the past year and it was something I would have treasured forever.

“I went to the after-party but it wasn’t much of a celebration for me because I was in tears.”

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Eden shared a post apparently showing security camera footage of the thief.

She wrote: “CCTV footage of Eden’s crown being (taken) has been found. It’s clear and shows who it is.”

Heartbroken Eden, who has spent the past year as Miss GB promoting Northern Ireland on engagements all over the UK, previously said she hoped someone had seen her crown in the hallway and took it for safe keeping.

She added gifts which were taken alongside it were personalised and therefore “no good to anyone”.

“It’s just sad that such a brilliant night was ruined," she said.

The post continued to say the footage will be handed to the police if the culprit doesn't come forward.

Eden, who is currently travelling said she was “happy to accept it being posted” but said she also wants an apology.

"Do the right thing,” the beauty queen appealed.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "Police received a report on Sunday evening (24 October) in relation to an allegation of theft at a premises in Market Street, Leicester. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 12.45am and 1am on Saturday 22 October”

“A crystal crown was reported missing, and enquiries are ongoing into the incident. If anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact 101, quoting crime number 22*619156.”

A statement from the Gresham Hotel said: “"This is an upsetting situation in which we offer our sympathies. We are continuing to support the investigation."