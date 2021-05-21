Former NI Attorney General John Larkin QC leading case to reverse abortion regulations

The former Attorney General for Northern Ireland John Larkin QC has issued legal papers on behalf of a pro-life group, in a bid to overturn Westminster’s compelling of abortion services.

The group, Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) have brought the case, alongside their campaign to raise £100,000 to fund the challenge to the abortion regulations.

In March the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis laid down new regulations in Westminster, compelling Stormont to commission abortion services in the region.

Brandon Lewis laid out the regulations before Parliament under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act which was signed in 2019.

While individual health trusts in Northern Ireland are offering services on an ad-hoc basis, Robin Swann’s Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services on a region-wide basis.

Stormont's Department of Health has said the matter is "controversial" and any decision on abortion services must be made by the whole Executive.

Eighty-eight MPs – including the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, the party's South Belfast MP Claire Hanna and Alliance's Stephen Farry all signed a letter in March calling for the Secretary of State to act, with pro-choice campaigners welcoming the move.

According to SPUC, the legal papers to the court challenge “both the “validity and lawfulness” of the Westminster proposals.”

The group make the argument they want the High Court to declare the regulations are “of no force or effect”.

The Order 53 statement drawn up by Mr Larkin says “the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland had no power under section 9 of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2019 to make the 2021 Regulations”.

SPUC are being represented in court by John Larkin QC, alongside the Belfast solicitors Hewitt & Gilpin — who defended the McArthur family during the Ashers Baking Company case.

Mr Larkin stepped down from his position as Northern Ireland’s Attorney General in June 2020.

Liam Gibson, SPUC’s NI Political Officer said: “When the Northern Ireland Executive was not functioning, the UK Government foisted radical abortion laws on us which would never have secured a majority in the Stormont Assembly.

“We are calling for all pro-life voices to unite in backing this case. The politicians making the decisions about our abortion laws must be accountable to the people of Northern Ireland. This is essential if full legal protection for unborn children is ever to be restored.”