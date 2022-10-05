Former NIO minister Conor Burns ‘bullish’ on protocol deal

A former Northern Ireland Office minister has revealed he is “pretty bullish” about the prospect of a negotiated deal to resolve the NI protocol row.

Conor Burns, now a minister in the Department for International Trade, said he believes a "pragmatic solution" can still be found with the EU.

“I’m pretty bullish actually,” he told BBC News.

“I think the EU recognise we need to find a pragmatic solution to the challenges in the way the protocol is being interpreted and implemented.

“We are essentially just talking about the rule book around how move of goods in these islands.”

Mr Burns reiterated the government's position that goods travelling to Northern Ireland which are not meant for onward travel to the single market "should be treated differently”.

"If we can find a way to recognise that reality, treat those differently, recognise the legitimacy of the United Kingdom's internal market on a par with the EU's single market, then I think there is a way through,” he added.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister insisted she was "determined" to make progress.

Liz Truss told the Conservative Party conference it was important "to restore the east-west trading relationship".

It comes after the DUP vowed not to restore power-sharing until protocol issues have been sorted out.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said the current impasse could lead to the “funeral of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Mr Burns said it would be "very strange" if the Stormont was not functioning ahead of the 25th anniversary of the peace deal next year, describing it as a "compromise that has worked".

It is expected that legislation which could override parts of the protocol will be debated in the House of Lords next week.

Mr Burns said talks with the EU will “evolve".