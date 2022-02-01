Former NIO minister deems Boris Johnson ‘a disaster for Northern Ireland’

A former Conservative MP and ex-minister for the Northern Ireland Office has stated that Boris Johnson is “one of the worst prime ministers - as far as Northern Ireland is concerned - that the country’s ever had”.

Sir Richard Needham told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme he believes Mr Johnson “is a disaster for Northern Ireland” following the findings of Sue Gray’s interim report into No 10’s infamous lockdown gatherings.

“I’m only interested frankly, in how all this affects Northern Ireland and as far as I’m concerned, the sooner the prime minister goes, the better,” he said.

He cited Mr Johnson's “lies” about the NI Protocol, his dealings with the DUP and lack of interest in matters relating to the region as reasons for his disappointment with Mr Johnson’s time in power.

“He has no understanding of it. He uses Northern Ireland in the interest of the Conservative party and saving his own skin. I left the Tory party the day he became leader,” added Mr Needham.

A UK Government Spokesperson responded: "The Prime Minister is entirely focused on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland. From towns and cities across the region receiving £617 million of investment through City and Growth Deals, to guaranteed £400 million through the New Deal for Northern Ireland, the UK Government is committed to ensuring Northern Ireland is a great place to live, work and invest.

"The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to protect the peace process and respect all communities in Northern Ireland. It is doing the opposite and placing unnecessary burdens on NI businesses. It is the UK Government’s absolute priority to fix the many flaws in the Protocol and safeguard peace in Northern Ireland, as well as supporting businesses."

Many Tory MPs are split between support and criticism of the prime minister for what is now being deemed as ‘partygate’.

Former prime minister Theresa May led Tory MPs’ scrutiny of Mr Johnson in the House of Commons on Monday, asking whether he had "read the rules".

Considering whether an internal coup could be brewing against Johnson, Mr Needham compared the situation to the ousting of Margaret Thatcher, who resigned in 1990 after essentially being boosted out by her own party.

“Her defenestration was largely coordinated by members of the cabinet behind the scenes,” said Mr Needham.

“I think the question here is to what extent the cabinet will go to have Boris as their leader and whether there are sufficient big beasts in the cabinet to move against him.”

“They thought in electing him that he would run a rambunctious and successful campaign against Jeremy Corbyn - which he did - and that once he was in power he was going to mature, and that was never going to happen.

“You only have to go back through his previous career to know that a leopard doesn't change his spots.”

Shadow Secretary of State for NI, Peter Kyle reiterated the notion that Mr Johnson’s behaviour will never change, despite Ms Gray’s report highlighting ‘‘failures of leadership and judgement" in Downing Street.

“For people who think that we should now focus on other issues… the reason we will never fully be able to look at the big issues facing our country and Boris Johnson is, his character will never change,” said the Labour MP.

“At the beginning of the pandemic he missed five Cobra meetings and actually went out and shook the hands of people with Covid, and boasted about it.

“That kind of irresponsible behaviour is just a permanent baked-in feature of his personality.

Ms Gray’s limited report, while lacking details due to the ongoing police investigation, also criticised a perceived drinking culture within No 10.

The former Newry pub owner turned senior civil servant said the “excessive” consumption of alcohol is “not appropriate” in a professional workplace at any time.

Mr Kyle however, disputed any generalisation, adding: “The idea that under Margaret Thatcher, or Tony Blair or Theresa May, that there was a drinking culture in No 10, is completely absurd. It simply wouldn't have happened.

“What has come out of Downing Street is where DJs were hired, people were coming in with suitcases full of booze and there was damage to the building itself. We’re talking about some pretty crazy behaviour - it is causing huge amounts of anger.”