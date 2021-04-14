Former NIO secretary and author Ralph Erskine dies

Mr Erskine was a graduate of Queen's University in Belfast

A former permanent secretary at the Northern Ireland Office has passed away.

Ralph Erskine, who died last Friday, had received the Companion of the Bath honour from the Queen, which is conferred for exemplary civilian merit.

A death notice said Mr Erskine had passed away peacefully in his sleep.

It also described him as a "devoted husband to Joan [and] loving father to Diane and Paul".

A graduate of Queen's University in Belfast, Mr Erskine was described as someone who was "always modest and unassuming" and would be "missed by all".

"He dedicated his life to helping the good people of Northern Ireland," the death notice continued.

After his retirement from the Civil Service, he found "great enjoyment in World War Two code-breaking research, the Ulster Gliding Club, amongst other pursuits".

"These communities and friendships brought him much joy," it said.

Mr Erskine also co-authored a book about the Bletchey Park codebreakers, which was published in 2011.