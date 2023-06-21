Former north Belfast community worker appointed as NI’s new Children’s Commissioner

Chris Quinn has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Children and Young People for Northern Ireland.

He is currently the director of the Northern Ireland Youth Forum, where he has worked for almost 15 years.

Prior to that, he served as Children and Young People's Coordinator for Belfast City Council, from 2004 to 2008.

Mr Quinn started his career working in the Star Neighbourhood Centre in North Belfast before taking up employment with the Bytes Project working with young people in communities across the city.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Quinn is “heavily involved at a policy and strategic level in Northern Ireland’s Youth Service”.

He sits on various such committees, which input youth service curriculum, strategy and policy; as well as working closely with a range of public bodies in NI.

“As part of this job I act as an advocate for young people and engage regularly with elected representatives and policymakers; as well as to provide opportunities for young people to represent their own views at this level,” he said.

In the absence of ministers due to the lack of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive currently, this appointment was made under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022.

The principal aim of the Commissioner for Children and Young People is to promote and safeguard the rights and best interests of children and young people.

Head of the Civil Service, Jayne Brady, said: “I want to congratulate Chris on his appointment. The role of Children’s Commissioner is vital in safeguarding and promoting the rights and best interests of our children and young people.

“I believe that Chris has all the skills and experience needed to take forward this important work and I want to wish him every success when he takes up his post.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the outgoing Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma. The energy, drive and passion she brought to the role ensured she was at the forefront of championing children and young people’s issues in Northern Ireland for many years.”

Chris Quinn’s appointment will be for a period of four years, with the possibility of reappointment.

Mr Quinn will take up post on 18 September 2023.

He is also a qualified youth and community worker, having graduated from the University of Ulster with a Postgraduate Masters Degree focusing on youth participation in decision making.

He lives with his wife and four sons, is a keen Manchester United Supporter and enjoys running, according to Wednesday's announcement from the Northern Ireland Office.