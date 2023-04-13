Former Northern Ireland footballer Sammy Clingan graduates as fireman

Ex-footballer Sammy Clingan has graduated as a fireman following a change of career after hanging up his boots.

The former Wolves and Glenavon man was forced to quit the game at the end of the 2020/21 season after picking up a knee injury that required surgery.

The Belfast-native subsequently began training to become a fireman.

Clingan took to social media on Thursday to confirm he has successfully graduated from the training programme with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Graduation ✅

Best squad ✅

👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/uvrySS1vp5 — Sammy Clingan (@ClinganS) April 12, 2023

He kept the Twitter post short and sweet however – it contained the words “Graduation” and “Best squad” along with tick icons and fireman emoji.

Clingan had a career stretching back to 2001 when he joined Wolves’ youth team.

Over the years he played for several sides, including spells at Chesterfield, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, as well as lacing up for Scottish side Kilmarnock.

In 2016 he headed back home to join Linfield under the stewardship of his former international teammate David Healy.

Clingan won 39 caps for the Northern Ireland national team between 2006 and 2014.

He previously spoke to the Belfast Telegraph from his home in Glasgow and explained his new career choice.

“I’m not really sure what exactly it was that made me want to give it a go,” he said.

“Pretty much when I retired after playing for Glenavon my wife was working from home here in Glasgow and I took some time off to spend time with the kids and all at. It gave me some time to decide what I wanted to do going forward.

“Someone suggested trying out for the Fire Service and I thought it was something I would be suited to.”

The successful graduation followed a failed attempt to join the SFRS.

“Being a footballer I’m suited to the athletic side of the job in terms of how physical it is, but there’s also lectures and learning all the rules and legislation," Clingan said six weeks into his training.

He will now be on probation for a period of three years.

Following 11 appearances and picking up one goal for the Blues, he signed with Glenavon, playing 51 matches and racking up 18 goals, however his time with the Mourneview side featured long spells on the sidelines due to injuries.

Perhaps one of the footballer’s most celebrated moments on the pitch for Northern Ireland was during their 3-2 victory over Spain back in 2016, in which he set up David Healy’s second goal.

The following November he was also named man of the match in Northern Ireland’s 2-1 home win over Denmark.

Over the course of his career he picked up 383 club appearances, scoring 40 goals for Northern Ireland.