Former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis commends Nadhim Zahawi’s run for PM as he loses out in vote

Former NI Secretary Brandon Lewis chaired Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi's campaign for PM

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis has praised Nadhim Zahawi’s run for Conservative Party Leader and Prime Minister, after the Chancellor of the Exchequer was knocked out of the running for the top job.

Mr Zahawi failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage.

In a statement, Mr Lewis, who resigned from his role of NI Secretary earlier this month and was the chair of Mr Zahaw’s ‘NZ4PM’ campaign said he hopes the “remaining stages of the leadership contest are carried out in a constructive spirit”.

“I am incredibly proud to have chaired Nadhim’s leadership campaign and I must pay tribute to him and the character and decency he has shown throughout,” the former Northern Ireland secretary said in a statement, which did not state who he now intends to support.

“It is my hope that the remaining stages of the leadership contest are carried out in a constructive spirit, in the best interests of our party and the country.

“The British people deserve honourable and effective leadership.”

Nadhim Zahawi joined Jeremy Hunt as the first candidates knocked out of the race in the first vote.

The result of the vote was announced earlier today, with Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt and Suella Braverma all making it to the second round – which is voted on tomorrow.

Writing in The Times newspaper on Monday, Mr Lewis said: “As a former Conservative chairman, I am heartened by the depth and breadth of talent which stands before the party to become its next leader but for me one candidate stands out above the rest: Nadhim Zahawi.”

Mr Lewis left his role as Northern Ireland Secretary following a slew of resignations in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. He was replaced by Shailesh Vara.

