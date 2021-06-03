Former Northern Ireland Secretary Brokenshire completes chemotherapy treatment

MP battling lung cancer

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire has completed his cycle of chemotherapy as he continues his battles against lung cancer.

The Conservative MP had his right lung removed in January after he announced there was a recurrence of a tumour in the organ.

Appointed by Prime Minister Theresa May, Mr Brokenshire (53) replaced Theresa Villiers as Secretary of State and served in office from July 14, 2016 until January 8, 2018.

He was replaced by Karen Bradley after stepping down from the position on health grounds.

In December 2017, the father-of-three noticed blood in his cough and underwent testing that discovered that he had early stage lung cancer and he was forced to step back from politics.

The upper lobe of his right lung was removed at Guy’s Hospital at that time before he returned to Parliament just five weeks later.

Mr Brokenshire said in a tweet on Thursday that he had just completed his chemotherapy treatment.

“Has been tough going but recovering steadily,” he posted, along with a picture of him holding a heart-shaped cake.

“Blessed to have had the love and support of Cathy and the children to help get me through.

“Huge thanks to the amazing team at Guy’s and St Thomas’ for their care and kindness throughout treatment.”