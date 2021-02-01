Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State has lung removed in cancer battle

James Brokenshire praised NHS staff for care he received

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire has been discharged from hospital after his right lung was removed in surgery.

Tory MP Mr Brokenshire announced earlier this month that he was facing another cancer battle after a recurrence of a tumour in his lung.

Appointed by Prime Minister Theresa May, Mr Brokenshire (53) replaced Theresa Villiers as Secretary of State and served in office from July 14, 2016 until January 8, 2018, when he was replaced by Karen Bradley MP after stepping down from the position on health grounds.

In December 2017, father-of-three Brokenshire noticed blood in his cough and underwent testing that discovered that he had early stage lung cancer and he was forced to step back from politics.

He had the upper lobe of his right lung removed at Guy’s Hospital and returned to Parliament five weeks later.

Mr Brokenshire praised the NHS staff who cared for him after his latest surgery in a tweet on Monday.

“Discharged from hospital last night following surgery to remove my somewhat troublesome right lung,” he wrote.

“The care and treatment I received from our amazing NHS and the truly heroic people working within it was utterly outstanding.

“Next step rehab and recovery but keeping positive and upbeat.

“A heartfelt thank you to the amazing NHS thoracic surgical, anaesthetist and theatre teams at Guy’s Hospital for performing by lung removal and to the incredible team on Dorcas Ward for getting me through the challenging days since. They are all superstars.”

Julian Smith MP, who is also a former Secretary of State, was among the first to pass on their best wishes to Mr Brokenshire.

“Well done James - great you are out,” he said.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry replied: “Great news James. Best wishes from all in Alliance Party and NI on a swift recovery.”

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan added: “Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery. #NHS”