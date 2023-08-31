Former parochial house of paedophile priest set alight

The blaze was brought under control by the fire service.

The building on the Castlewellan Road has lain vacant for a number of years

A former Co Down parochial house that was once home to notorious paedophile priest Fr Malachy Finegan has been set alight in an overnight attack.

Finegan is alleged to have sexually abused children in the Catholic diocese of Dromore across four decades before his death in 2002.

It was also alleged that Fr Finegan had abused an altar boy from the age of 10 at the former parochial house, a now vacant property in the Castlewellan Road area of Hilltown.

The building was set on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) bringing the blaze under control.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"A passing police patrol became aware of a fire at a vacant parochial house, on the Castlewellan Road in Hilltown, shortly before 3am, on Thursday August 31,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“NIFRS personnel were in attendance and brought the blaze under control, however, extensive damage has been caused to the property. It is believed at this time that the fire was started deliberately.

"An investigation into the incident is underway and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact police at Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference number 108 31/08/23.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

NIFRS said the incident lasted around three hours.

"Firefighters were called to a fire at a two-storey property earlier this morning,” said a spokesperson.

"Two fire appliances from Rathfriland Fire Station and one fire appliance each from Warrenpoint Fire Station and from Newry Fire Station attended the scene

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used one jet and three hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 5.35am and the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate at this time.”

In 2019, the Clonduff Parish with which the building is connected launched a consultation among parishioners on the future of the building following revelations about the former teacher and president of St Colman’s College, Newry.

At that time, one of his victims, Sean Falloon, said the house was a “monument to a monster”.

"People don’t call it the parochial house any more, they call it a monument to a monster,” he told the Newsletter.

“Those aren’t my words but I do agree with it. It gives people the creeps. It is a constant reminder to everyone in the village of the sexual abuse and rape of children.

“I want to make clear that I don’t live in Hilltown and I never will because of what happened. I have relatives in Hilltown still and I tend to visit them in hours of darkness so I don’t have to see the parochial house.

"Those that do live in Hilltown are reminded of what happened in that house on a daily basis – you can’t miss it.”

It comes after a 51-year-old Co Down man who was abused by the notorious paedophile priest received a settlement of £400,000.

KRW Law, acting on behalf of the victim, said he had been abused over a three-year period in the mid 1980s when he was a student at St Colman’s College in Newry.

Proceedings were issued in the High Court against the Diocese of Dromore alleging assault, battery and trespass to the person.

The case had been due for hearing later this year, but KRW Law said that “after intensive discussions and negotiations, the parties reached a resolution” earlier this month.

The case was settled without any admission of liability.