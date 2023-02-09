Former Presbyterian minister ‘disappointed’ next moderator is opposed to women being ordained

The Rev Sam Mawhinney says he is against the ordination of women, even though it is church policy.

A retired female Presbyterian minister has said she is ‘disappointed’ and ‘sad’ that the incoming Presbterian moderator is against the ordination of women into the church.

The Rev Dr Elizabeth Hughes was formerly minister of Whitehouse Presbyterian Church in Newtownabbey and served for almost four decades.

She expressed concerns to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that if young women in the church can’t see other women ‘in the pulpit’, that they will be discouraged from becoming minsters themselves.

Rev Hughes was responding to remarks made by Rev Sam Mawhinney, who this week was chosen to be leader of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI).

The Dublin minister is the first moderator from the Republic of Ireland to be selected for the role in almost 25 years.

Rev Hughes noted that she actually voted for Rev Mawhinney herself, but said she “might have had pause for thought” has she known about his views prior.

Speaking to the BBC earlier in the week, Rev Mawhinney said: “My own personal position is that I am not in favour of the ordination of women. That’s a position that I hold, but I respect the Presbyterian Church’s view and there are people that disagree with me on that.

“I don’t want to make it a primary issue, but it is something that I hold.”

The first female minister in the church was ordained nearly 50 years ago.

Rev Hughes said that Rev Mawhinney “is a lovely guy” and that she “even voted for him myself”, but added that she “was so disappointed” about him disagreeing with women being ordained.

She continued: "I immediately thought of any young woman who might have felt that God is calling her into ministry, and how utterly discouraged and confused she would be after listening to what he said.

“I feel hurt on behalf of all my female colleagues in ministry who are pouring their hearts out on the job, responding to God's call. They must feel very dispirited by it too."

Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney (Picture by William Cherry /PressEye)

Rev Ben Preston from Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church in Larne also feels that women should not be ordained, but maintained that he and others held the view ‘peacefully’.

“I, like many, hold that there’s clear teaching on who should hold that specific role of ruling and teaching authority in the church, but I see all kinds of ministry work that men and women are both involved with, but we hold this position peacefully within PCI,” he said.

“The church in the last century does ordain women. I’ve sat under Liz’s [Rev Hughes] fruitful leadership of our global mission council and many of my colleagues have made a judgement on ordained women, and recognised their office.

“What we’re given is a freedom of conscience to exercise and be excused from the ceremony of actually ordaining women.”

Rev Hughes responded: “I’m all for respecting other folks’ consciences providing that they respect mine.

“I feel so strongly because sometimes people say that it’s more biblical for only men to be in the pulpit and yet the New Testament tells us that there’s neither male or female in Christ; we’re all one in Jesus, and there were so many women who served in the early church with distinction.

“Christ’s women followers were the last to stay by his cross and the first to learn of his resurrection.

“I think we should be inviting women to come forward.”

Since Ireland was partitioned in 1921, only nine moderators have been from south of the border.

Dr Mawhinney will be the tenth.

The 60-year-old spent his early years in Ballycastle on the north coast of NI.

He is the 178th moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, a position first filled in 1840, and will take up the one-year role in June, following in the footsteps of the current moderator John Kirkpatrick, who does agree with the view that women should be allowed to be ordained in the church.

Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said: “The clear, longstanding and settled position of our General Assembly is that the Presbyterian Church in Ireland ordains men and women on an equal basis.”

Mr Gribben continued: “This means that in a local congregation both men and women can be, and often are, elected to the position of elder.

"Likewise, at denominational level, both men and women can apply to be students for the ministry, trained in our College and become eligible to be ordained as full ministers of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

"While this is the clear policy of our denomination, on this particular issue the Church permits those who genuinely and sincerely differ from its position to hold a different personal view. Nonetheless the Church’s position is clear.”