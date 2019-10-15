Former Presbyterian minister Rev Brian Kennaway dies

Rev Brian Kennaway, a former prominent member of the Orange Order and member of the Parades Commission, has died.

The former Minister of Crumlin Presbyterian Church died peacefully in hospital.

Despite his close association with Orangeism, Rev Kennaway was known as its most authoritative internal critic, calling out the institution over its stance on violence and association with paramilitaries during the parades crisis.

He left the organisation some years before his passing.

“If you love someone and you see them abusing themselves and endangering their existence, if you really love that person you’ll do everything in your power to save them,” he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2006.

A service of thanksgiving for Rev Kennaway’s life will be held in First Donegore Presbyterian Church, Ballyclare, on Friday at 1pm, following a private committal.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons Ian, Mark and David and wider family circle. They asked that donations in lieu of flowers for the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital.