Former PSNI Chief Constable Hamilton receives knighthood

Retired chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland George Hamilton received his knighthood at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Sir George was awarded the honour in the Queen's Birthday Honours in June for his work as a police officer for more than three decades.

Mr Hamilton, who also served in Strathclyde Police in his 34-year career, left his position at the end of June.

"Honoured and deeply appreciative of all those family and friends who supported me through 34 years in policing," he tweeted.

When his honour was announced, he said he was "delighted" with the award.

"It has been an honour and the highlight of my career to have served as Chief Constable of the PSNI," he said.

"Any success I have achieved has only been possible because of the sacrifice and support of my family and the women and men of the Police Service of Northern Ireland."