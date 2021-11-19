Former PSNI chief Stephen Martin ‘regrets’ not meeting employee who raised sexual misconduct allegations

Stephen Martin is now a member of the Republic's Policing Authority.

A former senior PSNI chief has admitted he regrets not meeting a civilian employee of the force before lifting a ban on the officer she accused of sexual harassment.

The former deputy chief constable Stephen Martin told The Times he believed a ban on Detective Constable Ronan Sharkie entering the district where his accuser worked was “vulnerable to legal challenge” following “strong legal advice”.

Sinead McGrotty, who waived her right to anonymity, said she was subjected to inappropriate comments and touching over several years by Detective Constable Sharkie.

In an interview with BBC NI, Ms McGrotty said she was left feeling suicidal after her ordeal.

She claimed Sharkie slapped her on the buttocks, grabbed her breasts and made a series of deeply offensive remarks over a protracted period.

An internal disciplinary process was carried out over the allegations she first made in 2012. The officer was not suspended at any stage and retained his job.

A 2016 misconduct hearing saw Sharkie accept one allegation of inappropriate touching, with the man fined £250.

A contact avoidance ban was initially imposed on the accused officer from entering the same district as Ms McGrotty but was later altered in 2019 after he raised concerns that the plan was inconveniencing him.

The contact management plan has since been reinstated by the PSNI.

A senior Fine Gael member of the Irish Seanad has called on Mr Martin to stand down from his role on an independent police watchdog.

Regina Doherty said Mr Martin should “reflect on his position”, with calls also coming from other opposition parties.

Responding, Mr Martin – now a member of the Policing Authority in the Republic of Ireland – told The Times: “There is absolutely no place for sexual misconduct in our society and those guilty of such crimes should face due legal process.

“At the time, I sought to consider Ms McGrotty’s needs and vulnerabilities in all my decision making.

“However, I have thought about my role in these events, many times over the last couple of weeks. An area of particular reflection for me is not meeting Ms McGrotty as part of the process.

“Whilst this was a correct PSNI process at that time, I would do it differently now and would meet her. I recognise her voice was important and that it wasn’t heard as part of the decision making and I regret that.”

Martin said that he had “no involvement” with the previous criminal and misconduct investigations, nor the sanction imposed at the misconduct hearing or the High Court proceedings.

He added: “The first occasion I became involved in these matters was when [the] PSNI legal services informed me that the defendant had formally asked for the prohibition from working in the same PSNI district as Ms McGrotty to be reconsidered and, if unsuccessful, would challenge it legally.

“The PSNI legal team was clear and unequivocal in its advice that I should lift the prohibition. Accordingly, in the face of such strong legal advice, I felt the only course open to me was to rescind the prohibition.

“As a police officer for more than three decades, my record of ethical decision making in discipline and misconduct matters is a subject of clear formal record.”

He continued: “I have the greatest empathy for what Ms McGrotty endured and hope she continues to receive all the support she needs from the PSNI.”

Current PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has previously said he is determined to “root out” those responsible for incidents of sexual harassment within the force.

He told a meeting of the Policing Board that he hoped that such incidents would not put new female recruits off joining the police.

Responding to Mr Martin’s statement, Ms McGrotty told The Times the facts of her sexual victimisation and harassment case and the role Mr Martin continued to play in it would be a “matter of public record” in due course.

She added: “I am disappointed that he hasn’t accepted that the contact avoidance should never have been removed.”

The Policing Authority was contacted for a response.

A PSNI spokesman added: “We will not be making any further comment at this time.”