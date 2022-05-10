Former PSNI deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin takes up role in Civil Nuclear Constabulary

Former senior PSNI officer Stephen Martin is to join the Civil Nuclear Constabulary as their new deputy Chief Constable.

Mr Martin – who also became chairman of the Irish FA in August 2020 – was a former deputy Chief Constable in the PSNI.

The Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) is the armed police force in charge of protecting civil nuclear sites and nuclear materials in England and Scotland.

He added: “I very much look forward to working with all my new colleagues around Great Britain in their critical mission of safeguarding the nation’s nuclear interests.

“I can see already that this is a progressive police service with an ambitious workforce and an exciting future.”

Mr Martin had retired after 34 years in 2020 after it emerged he had not been shortlisted to be interviewed for the role of PSNI Chief Constable, despite acting in a temporary deputy chief constable capacity since August 2018.

In a statement welcoming his appointment, the CNC said: “Stephen joined us on Monday (9/5) and has almost 34 years of experience as a police officer in Northern Ireland, including holding three separate assistant Chief Constable portfolios throughout his career.

“In his most recent role as deputy Chief Constable, Stephen was responsible for corporate governance, professional standards, organisational change and performance.

“Outside of policing, Stephen is also the non-executive chair of the Irish Football Association and sits on the Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland advisory committee.”

Chief Constable Simon Chesterman added: “Stephen’s wealth of experience in armed policing, and his ability to engage with a broad range of stakeholders to achieve organisational objectives will enable him to hit the ground running in his new role.

“He will be a tremendous asset to the CNC as we pursue our ambitions for the future of the organisation.”