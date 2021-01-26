Former RBI chief killed by the IRA to be commemorated

The life of a former leader of the Royal Black Institution - who was murdered by the IRA along with his son - will be commemorated as part of the loyal order's plans to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.

As well as celebrating 100 years since the founding of Northern Ireland, the RBI is adopting a two-fold approach for the occasion that will see it launch the 'Sir Norman Stronge Memorial Project', focusing on the themes of service and sacrifice.

Sir Norman Stronge was a member of the RBP 264 Breaghey and Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution from 1948 to 1971. He also fought in the Battle of the Somme in 1916 and was awarded the Military Cross.

He later became a senior Ulster Unionist Party politician and was Speaker of the House of Commons of Northern Ireland for 23 years.

On the evening of January 21, 1981, an IRA gang used grenades to break down the heavy doors of Sir Norman's home, Tynan Abbey in Co Armagh, and shot the 86-year-old dead, along with his son James (48), as they watched television.

Tynan Abbey was then firebombed, reducing it to ruins.

Initiatives that will be part of the project include the unveiling of a bust of Sir Norman at the institution's new headquarters in Loughgall and a special exhibit and booklet on his life.

A Centennial Medal will also be launched and a charity walk covering parts of the Ulster Way will be held, with all proceeds going to the Somme Nursing Home in Belfast. During the online launch of the project, the Institution's Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, laid a wreath in the shape of a cross at Sir Norman's graveside.

Rev Anderson said it is only right to look back and "recognise the contribution made by so many people who, down the decades, have made our country such a wonderful place to live".

"That is why the Royal Black Institution's approach of focusing on both Northern Ireland's centenary and the life of Sir Norman Stronge is so appropriate," he said.

"It's an inspiring, humbling and tragic story, interwoven with the history of our beloved country, just like that of all our members who were also killed during the Troubles - and that's why we feel it's important to also record their sacrifice during this centenary year in a special Book of Remembrance."

Rev Anderson added that any events staged by the institution throughout this year will be in accordance with Covid guidelines.