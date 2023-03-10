Former RUC officer set to delve into policing history as part of festival

A former RUC officer turned best-selling novelist is set to shed light on his experiences on the frontline of policing in Northern Ireland as part of political festival in Belfast.

Colin Breen served in the force for 14 years and faced several threats against his life including turning up to the scene of what was supposed to be his own murder.

Since he left the organisation prior to its rebranding as the PSNI in 2001, Breen turned to writing — becoming a freelance journalist and best-selling author writing about his experiences in policing.

He is now set to give an insight into his career in a sit down chat with former BBC NI political editor Mark Devenport later this month as part of the Imagine Festival of Ideas and Politics in Belfast.

The sit down interview will hear him talk about some of the most harrowing scenes, and being at the frontline during the most conflicted time in Northern Ireland’s history.

Colin is conscious of the timing of the chat, given the recent attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh, and the threat from Arm na Poblachta (ANP) against PSNI staff and families.

“I never thought as we approach the anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement we'd be chatting about this again,” he said.

“I can't believe what I have written about in my books, which took place decades ago, is happening again. It's telling and damning and does make you ask if Northern Ireland has really moved on, because there are still people out there who think this is okay.”

Colin will also chat about the journey of his writing career after he initially intended to write a dark comedy, before turning it into a series of crime dramas.

“I spoke to officers who had never even spoken to their families about their experiences before, I've had people sitting in front of me in tears telling me these stories need to be told.

“All I'm doing is trying to humanise the uniform,” he added.

A Force Like No Other: The real stories of the RUC men and women who policed the Troubles is set to take place at the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast on Wednesday March 22.