Former Secretary of State Julian Smith earning £144,000 as external adviser to three NI linked companies

A Parliamentary register of interests has revealed former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith earns £144,000 a year acting as an external adviser for several local companies.

The Conservative Party Skipton and Ripon MP is registered as earning £60,000 a year “as an external adviser advising on business development” at Ryse Hydrogen Ltd, which lists the owner of Ballymena’s Wright Bus firm, Jo Bamford, as a director.

Mr Smith also has earnings of £60,000 a year listed for work with MJM Marine Ltd, a cruise ship refurbishment company based in Newry and is set to earn around £24,000 as an advisor to Simply Blue Management Ltd, the UK subsidiary of an Irish offshore wind company that is exploring an expansion to Northern Ireland.

All three of the extra jobs were approved by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), the parliamentary watchdog that polices the commercial interests of MPs and civil servants.

There is no suggestion Mr Smith has breached any parliamentary rules.

Mr Smith served as Northern Ireland Secretary between 2019 and 2020, helping to broker the Stormont House agreement which restored power sharing to the Assembly.

He was later sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after 204 days in the role.

The information about Mr Smith’s additional employment comes amid a Parliamentary row over how much MPs in the House of Commons earn outside their elected role.

Parliament’s committee on standards, which advises the Prime Minister on ethics in public life, is considering recommending a bar on MPs having second jobs as political or parliamentary consultants, following the scandal surrounding the MP Owen Paterson.

Last week, Mr Paterson resigned as MP for North Shropshire, coming after Mr Johnson U-turned to allow a fresh vote on his suspension for a breach of parliamentary rules.

Mr Paterson was found to have breached lobbying rules while working as a paid consultant for two NI firms, Lynn’s Country Foods and Randox.

Mr Paterson has been a paid consultant for clinical diagnostics company Randox since 2015 and to meat distributor Lynn's Country Foods since 2016, earning a total of £100,000 a year on top of his MP's salary.

In response to the row and Mr Paterson’s resignation last week, a Randox spokesperson said: “Randox acknowledges Mr Paterson’s wish, at this difficult time, to step aside from his consultancy work to focus on his family and suicide prevention. We wish Owen and his family well in their future endeavours.”

Lynn’s previously told the Belfast Telegraph it would “not be commenting at this time”.

The register shows Mr Smith’s working hours in the three roles, with 20 hours-a-year committed to Ryse Hydrogen Ltd, 30-40 hours per year to MJM Marine Ltd and a commitment of one-to-two hours per month with Simply Blue Management Ltd.

Mr Smith has been contacted for a response.

The Belfast Telegraph has also approached the three named companies for a response to this story.