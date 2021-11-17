Former SF mayor behind offensive email resigning

A controversial Sinn Fein former Lord Mayor who once sent a constituent a profanity-laced email advising them to “stay the f*** at home” is standing down as a councillor.

Citing family commitments, Garath Keating said he would continue to represent Sinn Fein but had decided the time was right to step aside and allow someone else to take his seat on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Speaking at a public meeting, Mr Keating described his almost eight years as a representative as an “unbelievable privilege”.

“However, with growing family commitments, as well as a growing family, as well as my own employment commitments, it has become increasingly challenging to do justice to the amazing people of Armagh in my role,” he added.

“It has been a real honour to represent and assist our local community.

“I have given my absolute all to the role and our people over the years, and I feel the time is now right to hand over the baton.

“I would also like to thank all of my party colleagues for their ongoing support and comradeship.

“I will continue to play an active role within the Armagh Sinn Fein team, supporting them to provide a first-class service to our constituents and in our work in building a new, fairer and united Ireland.”

Mr Keating apologised last year after sending an expletive-filled email response to a constituent who had asked about the reopening of recycling centres and parks in the pandemic.

The councillor wrote back: “The general advice across the board is for people to STAY THE F*** AT HOME.”

He then sent a follow-up email apologising for his use of “unprofessional language”.

Mr Keating also spoke at an Easter Rising commemoration in Co Armagh while mayor.

This angered unionists who claimed his presence would undermine confidence in an office that should be inclusive and represent the entire borough.

In 2019, Mr Keating hit back at Jamie Bryson after the loyalist accused him of “drunken behaviour” following an altercation between the two outside the Ulster Hall in Belfast, where a demonstration opposing the Brexit deal was taking place.