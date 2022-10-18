Former Sinn Fein councillor to be given special meals in prison to foil attempted poisonings

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father are expected to have specially cooked meals in prison to avoid attempts to poison them and prevent them testifying in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

The move is understood to be part of a security regime being drawn up between the Irish Prison Service and the Garda Crime and Security Branch to protect the State’s witnesses.

The Dowdalls are to be isolated on a wing of their own within the prison system to prevent contact with the rest of the inmate population.

The security arrangements are also likely to involve specialist armed gardai providing protection to the witnesses behind bars.

Dublin’s Special Criminal Court yesterday imposed a four-year sentence on Jonathan Dowdall for facilitating the criminal organisation involved in the Regency Hotel attack.

He and his father Patrick, who was jailed for two years, booked a room in the hotel for Kevin Murray, a member of the team who stayed in the Regency the night before the attack, which resulted in another 16 murders — 14 committed by the Kinahan cartel.

Gardai have classified the threat level against the Dowdalls and their family as “severe”, and a number of their close relatives have already been warned that their lives may be in danger.

Sources revealed that the wider Hutch gang had “gone into overdrive” in trying to “dissuade” the father and son from going ahead with their testimony in the upcoming trial, which is to get under way today.

The meal arrangements will be an important part of what one source described as a “360-degree” security regime where nothing is left to chance.

The precaution of specially preparing meals for witnesses who are serving prison sentences was first mooted for former members of the Gilligan gang.

Three members of the drug gang — Charlie Bowden, John Dunne and Russell Warren, the first to enter the Witness Security Programme in Ireland — had their meals cooked after gardai discovered a plot to poison them.

“You have to cover every possible eventuality, no matter how small, because there are very dangerous people who will go to any lengths to stop people talking,” a security source said.

During the Gilligan trials, a disused tower overlooking the entrance to the jail was blocked up after an attempt was made to hire a sniper to attack the van carrying the witnesses to court.

In another case where a former gang member testified — this time against the McCarthy/Dundon gang in Limerick — gardai foiled a plot to launch a rocket attack on the prison van carrying witness James Martin Cahill to court.

Gang leaders John and Wayne Dundon placed an order for RPG rocket launchers, assault rifles, machine guns and ammunition with a UK arms dealer when he visited them in prison.

However, the ‘dealer’ was actually an undercover UK police officer, and two members of the gang were later convicted of trying to collect the arsenal of weapons.