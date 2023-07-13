Former Sinn Fein MLA and human rights group worker slammed for sharing meme mocking man injured in bonfire fall

The bonfire on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards

A former Sinn Fein MLA and current employee of a human rights group has been criticised for posting a meme on Twitter that appears to mock a man who was seriously injured after falling from a bonfire.

Paul Butler has since deleted the Tweet, which appeared to make fun of an incident at an Eleventh Night event.

Footage of the incident in Newtownards on Tuesday night showed the man falling from a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of the town.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. It is understood he suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs and injuries to his hip.

Mr Butler, a former Sinn Fein MLA for Lagan Valley and councillor, subsequently posted a meme on Twitter appearing to reference the incident. Mr Butler is employed by Relatives for Justice, a human rights group which works with relatives of people bereaved or injured through conflict-related violence during the Troubles.

The meme shows a young child sitting on her father’s knee asking him what he did for “God and Ulster”, to which the father replies he climbed up a bonfire to burn an Irish flag and “jumped off and shattered” his legs.

Another child in the image comments: “F***ing legend.”

Mr Butler had commented: “A legend”, accompanied by three laughing emojis.

After the Belfast Telegraph published a story on Thursday morning, the Tweet was deleted. Sinn Fein said everyone has a responsibility to be respectful on social media.

But there was criticism, with some responses branding his Tweet “disgusting” and hitting out at the former IRA prisoner for “mocking a young lad with serious injuries”.

DUP MLA Philip Brett said: “Regardless of your views on bonfires, a young lad is in hospital receiving treatment and the best Sinn Fein can do is mock the lad.

"Paul Butler’s attitude speaks volumes about Sinn Fein’s world view. They couldn’t give two hoots about people with a British identity.

"For Paul Butler to be working in the victims sector and making these comments should give rise to concern amongst good Northern Ireland folks who just want to get on with their neighbours. His attempt at humour is quite sick.

"I wish the lad a speedy recovery.”

Mr Butler was jailed aged 17 after he confessed to the murder of RUC reserve constable John Rodgers in Glengormley in 1974. He served almost 15 years of a life sentence. Mr Rodgers (50) was killed by a single bullet fired at him and a colleague near the Glen Inn.

He later served as Sinn Fein’s group leader on the former Lisburn City Council and one term as an MLA for Lagan Valley.

According to the Relatives for Justice website, Mr Butler is a former legislator who “supports and assists families to identify, document and record the violations they have experienced”.

"He assists families with accessing the public records that exist around the violations, including supporting the families to engage the available mechanisms for redress,” the brief biography on the website states.

“This is a very hands on role which focuses on the needs of those who have suffered harms. Every part of the work is carried out at the pace of the family themselves.”

In relation to the post, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Everyone has a responsibility to be respectful on social media. Over the last three years we have seen a number of tragedies related to dangerous and unregulated bonfires.

“One man has lost his life and two more have been seriously injured as a result of accidents at these bonfires. People’s safety must be paramount.

“All other construction is carried out in compliance with health and safety standards. It is well past time for bonfires to be legally regulated in line with health and safety standards to bring an end to death and serious injury or damage to property and the environment.”

Police, the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service all attended Tuesday night’s bonfire incident.

It is understood the man involved was conscious after the fall as he was transported to hospital.

The Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call just after 10pm and dispatched a rapid response paramedic and an emergency crew to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said at the time: “Police responded to a report of an incident at a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of Newtownards July 11. One person has been taken to hospital.”

Last year a bonfire builder in Larne died after falling off a pyre in the Antiville area of the town days before it was due to be lit. The bonfire was later dismantled as a mark of respect to the victim.

Mr Butler and Relatives for Justice have been contacted for comment.