Former Sinn Fein MLA de-banked ‘after grilling Ulster Bank bosses at Stormont’

A former Sinn Fein MLA has said he was “debanked” by a local subsidiary of NatWest after grilling bosses at Stormont.

Daithi McKay, who represented North Antrim for nine years, has described his experience of being left helpless at a supermarket checkout while trying to pay for his weekly shop. Writing in today’s Belfast Telegraph Review, Mr McKay said he had to abandon his trolley and borrow money from relatives after his account was frozen and later closed without explanation.

He recalled: “I am told that the decision was made by an ‘independent team that is hard to contact’. Well, isn’t that convenient.”

Mr McKay described the ordeal as a “brutal end” to his 40-year-old relationship with Ulster Bank, where his mother worked for 30 years and where he was once employed.

Read more Eamonn Holmes unleashes furious rant at 'backstabbing' banks as NatWest boss resigns

The former head of the Assembly’s finance committee believes his role in holding banks responsible may have led to his account being shut down.

“When I was sitting as an MLA at the Assembly however, I was publicly critical of both Ulster Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland on a number of different occasions,” he said.

“The thought did cross my mind that this was some sort of payback.

“In the absence of reasonable explanations for bank account closures across its customer base, many others are this week telling journalists that they are having similar suspicions about their own situations.

“This total breakdown of trust is the fault of NatWest and NatWest alone.”

It comes after NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies blamed “political pressure” from Downing Street for the ousting of chief executive Dame Alison Rose who leaked details of Nigel Farage’s bank account to the BBC.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said it is “subject to legal and regulatory requirements” like other banks and insisted it treats compliance as “a matter of priority”.