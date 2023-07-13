Former Sinn Fein MLA slammed for sharing meme mocking man injured in bonfire fall

The bonfire on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards

A former Sinn Fein MLA has been criticised for posting a meme on Twitter that appears to mock a man who was seriously injured after falling from a bonfire.

Footage of the incident in Newtownards on the Eleventh Night shows the man falling from a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of the town.

He was taken from the scene to hospital by ambulance. It is understood he suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs and injuries to his hip.

Read more Man taken to hospital after reported fall from bonfire in Newtownards

Paul Butler, a former Sinn Fein MLA for Lagan Valley and councillor, subsequently posted a meme on Twitter referencing the incident.

It shows a young child sitting on her father’s knee asking him what his did for “God and Ulster”, to which the father replies he climbed up a bonfire to burn an Irish flag and “jumped off and shattered” his legs.

Another child in the image comments: “F***ing legend.”

Mr Butler comments: “A legend”, accompanied by three laughing emojis.

Social media users criticised Mr Butler for the post, branding it “disgusting” and hitting out at the former IRA prisoner for “mocking a young lad with serious injuries”.

Police, the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service all attended the incident on the Eleventh night.

It is understood the man involved was conscious after the fall as he was transported to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said at the time: “Police responded to a report of an incident at a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of Newtownards July 11. One person has been taken to hospital.”

Paul Butler served a jail term during the Troubles for the killing of a reserve RUC officer.

He later served as Sinn Fein’s group leader on the former Lisburn City Council and one term as an MLA for Lagan Valley.

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.