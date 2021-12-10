Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams involved in Christmas carol skit

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has taken part in an online Christmas skit which has been widely shared across social media.

In the video posted on the Ferry Clever Facebook page, the sketch shows a couple dressing their house with festive decorations before Mr Adams appears at the front door singing an altered version of the traditional carol Deck The Halls.

Unlike the original tune, Mr Adams sings: “Tis the season to be jolly, Tiocfaidh ar la, la, la”, an alteration of the Irish republican slogan which translates from Irish as ‘our day will come’.

After collecting a donation from the man in the clip, Mr Adams wishes him a “Gerry little Christmas”, before singing another verse of the carol to the audience.

After the door is closed, the man who answered the knock also returns inside and when asked “if it was carol singers”, replies, “I can neither confirm nor deny it was carol singers”, adding, “they haven’t gone away you know”, before winking at the camera.

In response to the video on Twitter, Ann Travers - whose sister was murdered by the IRA in 1984 – described it as “so hurtful”.

It is not the first festive video Mr Adams has been involved in this year, having visited Santa in west Belfast at the start of the month in a video made as part of an Irish unity campaign.

In this sketch Santa tells Mr Adams he has “some presents for Christmas regarding a united Ireland”.

In the video Santa and his helper were working on a jigsaw, united Ireland Christmas cards, Santa hats and Christmas baubles.

In 2018 Mr Adams also took part in a number of videos promoting a Sinn Fein cookbook.

“When I was putting this book together, there were a number of suggestions for what we would call it,” he said.

“Long Quiche, the Peas Process, Come Out You Rack of Lambs - but we settled for The Negotiator's Cookbook.

“It's a must for every kitchen cabinet.

“In the course of the talks process and in particular when we returned to Stormont, the Sinn Fein team fed ourselves.”