Former soldier who killed Londonderry mother Kathleen Thompson referred to PPS

Solicitors representing the family of the deceased are seeking a review of the former Green Jacket’s anonymity

The findings of an inquest into a mother-of-six killed by a soldier more than 50 years ago have been referred to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Kathleen Thompson was killed on November 6, 1971, in the back garden of her home in the Creggan area of Londonderry. It happened during an Army search of the house next door.

Earlier this year coroner Judge Sandra Crawford found that a soldier, known as Soldier D, was responsible for the “unjustified” killing.

The family's solicitors, Madden & Finucane, said the findings had been referred to the PPS.

In June the coroner dismissed the former Royal Green Jacket’s claims that he believed he was under fire at the time and had acted in self-defence.

Judge Crawford described his evidence as “contrived and self-serving”.

Kathleen Thompson’s daughter Minty has welcomed the development.

“Soldier D gave evidence of shooting our mother over the course of four days in court,” she said.

“He demonstrated a very selective memory when doing so.

“We now expect to see Soldier D face the consequences of his actions and for the director to prosecute him accordingly.”

Fearghal Shiels of Madden & Finucane said he will be seeking to have anonymity in the case reviewed.

“We hope that the coroner will provide all necessary documents, including statements and transcripts of Soldier D’s evidence to the DPP to enable him to reach a fully informed decision, and not merely the coroner’s findings.

“We are still engaging with the coroner in respect of Soldier D’s anonymity, which we contend must now be reviewed in light of the content of her findings.”

Mrs Thompson was a housewife who was married to Patrick Thompson, a boilermaker and welder.

Her six children at the time were David (18), Pat (16, now deceased), Billy (15), Mary Louise who was known as Minty (11), Patricia (9) and Ernie (7).

The coroner concluded that Mrs Thompson was shot and fatally wounded around midnight on November 6, 1971, in the back garden of her home at Rathlin Drive in Derry.

The cause of death was ruled to be a bullet wound to the chest from a high-velocity shot fired by Soldier D. He and other soldiers had been withdrawing from the area at the time.

“Kathleen Thompson was unarmed and in her garden in order to bang a bin lid or another object to alert neighbours as to the presence of soldiers in the area,” she said.

“Soldier D did not have an honest belief that a gunshot had been fired from the garden of 129 Rathlin Drive, and that his life and the lives of others were under immediate threat.

“His actions of shooting into a dark garden in a residential area in such circumstances were in breach of the guidance as to deployment of lethal force provided to soldiers in the yellow card.”

She said Soldier D discharged two shots into the rear garden, in circumstances which were “unjustified”.

No proper investigation into the death was found to be carried out at the time.