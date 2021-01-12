Former Strabane councillor James O'Kane dies

A former Strabane councillor who served for over three decades as been described as a "legend in politics" as news of his death saddened politicians from across the spectrum.

James O'Kane (85) represented the people of Strabane as an Independent for 32 years, stepping down from politics when Strabane District Council merged with Derry City in 2015.

Mr O'Kane passed away yesterday at home with his family but tributes to him flowed from all those who served on the council with him who recalled his colourful contributions in the chamber.

DUP councillor, Allan Breslin offered his condolences to Mr O'Kane's family and added: "I worked with James in Council for over 20 years and I can say that he really was an independent in the true sense of the word.

"He did not care what creed or what political party you represented, he treated every one the same.

I remember well, after he was appointed Chair of the Council, he said "you have one bite at the cherry boys and that's it" and he stuck to that. You had one chance to say whatever it was you wanted to say and no more.

"I remember too, a time when we were discussing dog fouling and someone said "there are signs everywhere" and James very quickly said "but unfortunately the dogs can't read."

"He was a gentleman and I am saddened to hear of his passing".

Former SDLP MLA, Eugene McMenamin who also served on Strabane Council for more than 20 year with Mr O'Kane said his forthright approach found favour with so many people.

He said: "James was a presence for all my time in Council which was over 20 years.

"He was a very honourable man and no matter what you asked James to do, it was done, and it made no difference to him who you were or what political party you were from.

"He was very forthright in council and he led the field in many's a debate and a lot of people admired that about him.

"He was a true legend in politics and Strabane has lost one of its most dedicated sons."

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan added his own tribute saying: "James spent a life time serving the people of Strabane.

James was never afraid to put his head above the parapet in the cause of social justice, representing the voices of those in the Strabane community who were most in need.

"He was a humble champion of the vulnerable and under-privileged."

Sinn Fein Councillor and former Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Michaela Boyle also sent her condolences to Mr O'Kane's two sons, two daughters and wider family circle.

She said: "It's with a very heavy heart I heard of the passing of James O'Kane this morning.

James O’ Kane, and indeed the O’Kane family name, has been so synonymous with local politics in Strabane District down through the generations.

“Having had the privilege of serving with James on Council from 2008-11, and having built up a strong rapport with him in those years and in the years since, it is clear that James motivation was always to improve the lot of his local community.

"He passionately fought the corner of all who sought out his help oblivious of colour, class or creed.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the O’Kane family at this sad time as Strabane mourns the passing of a household name."