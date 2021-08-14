Former Tele man who helped deliver Mary Peters Track dies at 93

A former managing director of the Belfast Telegraph who was influential in delivering the Mary Peters Track has passed away aged 93.

Tim Willis MBE, who was managing director of the paper from 1969 to 1979, died in England on Wednesday.

Born in Scotland in March 1928, Mr Willis served in the Royal Artillery from 1946 before retiring as captain in 1958.

It was then that he entered the newspaper industry in executive roles — including six years in Hong Kong — before joining Thompson Regional Newspapers in 1969.

The Willis family moved to Northern Ireland that year as Mr Willis took up the role of managing director at the Belfast Telegraph.

He was also a founder of Downtown Radio, which began broadcasting in 1976.

Mr Willis’ son Bobby, who is well known in Northern Ireland motorsport and is a Circuit of Ireland organiser, said his father left behind a great legacy.

After Dame Mary Peters won an Olympic gold medal in the 1972 Munich Games, Mr Willis told his staff to track down the athlete and “get her on the telephone”.

Speaking to Lady Mary, Mr Willis asked her what she would like the Belfast Telegraph to do to mark her achievement.

She replied: “A high standard synthetic athletic track constructed for the benefit of the entire community at Queen’s Upper Malone sports complex.”

It took another four years to raise the funds to complete the track, which is still there to this day.

Bobby said his father also cut through the “green and orange” politics and enjoyed some of his happiest days in Northern Ireland.

“One of the big things that happened was a bomb was driven into the Belfast Telegraph and the print run was stopped,” he explained. “He got the Irish News to print the Belfast Telegraph.

“That is a wonderful story because those were the things that he really excelled in - cutting through the green and orange.

“Of course, the Mary Peters Track is a great legacy, but an awful lot of other people were involved in that.”

In 1977 Mr Willis became the managing editor of Middlesbrough’s Evening Gazette and retired in 1987. Throughout his working life, Mr Willis was involved in many charitable and community activities, including St John Ambulance.