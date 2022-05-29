Former UDA hitman Michael Stone returns to Stormont for NI centenary celebrations

The Milltown cemetery killer was arrested at Parliament Buildings while trying to assassinate Sinn Fein leaders in 2006

Michael Stone at the Northern Ireland Centennial parade in the grounds of Stormont.

Former UDA hitman Michael Stone has been spotted at Stormont – where he was previously stopped from carrying out a murderous attack on Sinn Fein leaders – during NI centenary celebrations.

The Milltown Cemetery murderer, who has served 27 years behind bars for six sectarian killings here, was one of around 100,000 spectators at Saturday’s Centenary Parade.

Stone listened to Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson, who appealed for unity within unionism, as he hit out at US president Joe Biden and US congressman Richard Neal in his speech.

The senior orangeman suggested “compromise” may be necessary.

"We do not live in a world as we would like it to be. We live in a world in the reality of today, with its challenges for this generation,” he said.

There were cheers and applause as he defended the place of Northern Ireland in the UK.

In 2006 Stormont security guard Sue Porter had a gun – later found to be an imitation – held to her head as she prevented Stone from entering Parliament Buildings.

Northern Ireland Centenary Parade on the Lower Newtownards Road in Belfast on May 28, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The notorious killer was equipped with explosives, knives and an axe on his mission to kill Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness.

Ms Porter and doorman Peter Lachanudis feared the loyalist had turned himself into a human bomb so they moved him outside before sitting on him and tying his laces together.

Stone was released from Maghaberry Prison on parole in January 2021.

He has promised to reveal his terror secrets at a truth commission if the government’s amnesty proposals go ahead as planned and is the first high-profile paramilitary to indicate he will do so.