Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Rory Best sends good wishes to 11-year-old Armagh boy battling cancer

An 11-year-old boy from Armagh who is undergoing treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia has been sent a personal message from former Ulster and Ireland rugby captain Rory Best.

Theo Smyth is currently undergoing treatment in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children having been diagnosed with blood cancer last month.

As a result of the financial burden his family is facing, a fundraising campaign has been launched for the young boy, which to date has raised over £6,000 for parents Martin and Caroline.

Following the campaign, Best took to social media to send a video message to the rugby loving schoolboy.

In the video, the most capped Ulsterman of all time said: “Just wanted to send you a quick message. I hear you are a great sportsperson I hear you love rugby I am glad you love a great sport like that.”

He then went on to joke: “Unfortunately playing for Armagh rugby club and not Banbridge is a bit disappointing but there you go.”

“Look I hear you had a little bit of bad news a while ago. All I’ll say is just stay strong, keep fighting through it and there is loads of help and support out there if you need it. All the very best,” he added.

In a social media post, the Theo’s Journey group explained the 11-year-old remains in the Children’s Haematology and Oncology Unit

“[Theo] is being cared for by the amazing team of doctors, nurses, care assistants and therapists,” they added.

“He has just finished his first course of chemotherapy and has needed several blood transfusions and platelets during this time. Despite being petrified, he has shown so much bravery and maturity in facing something no child should have to.

“Theo has a long road ahead of him which will involve lengthy stays in hospital, ongoing tests and procedures, and further rounds of chemotherapy.

“Needless to say, this diagnosis has had a devastating impact on the family unit.

“Visiting is restricted to parents only to protect Theo from infection, meaning his sister Jasmyn has not seen her brother face to face since the 18 July 2022.

“His older brothers Adam and Jonathan keep Theo’s spirits up over video calls when they talk about football and motorbikes.

“Caroline has remained at Theo’s side day and night and Martin travels from their home in Armagh to Belfast to visit them on a daily basis, therefore they both have had to take leave from their jobs which in itself creates financial worry on top of everything else.

“We have set up a GoFundMe page to support the Smyths financially to try to remove some of the worry and burden from them as they support their child with the biggest fight he has ever had to face.”

To donate to Theo’s Leukaemia journey visit GoFundMe here.