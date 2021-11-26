Former Ulster star Stephen Ferris finds lost watch following social media appeal

A lost watch belonging to Stephen Ferris has been found, the former Ulster, Ireland and Lions rugby player announced on social media on Friday evening.

Mr Ferris had taken to Twitter on Thursday to make an appeal in order to find the expensive and sentimental timepiece.

The television pundit revealed the watch was a gift from teammates at Ulster Rugby after he left the club in 2014 and features a unique engraving celebrating his 106 appearances across almost a decade at Ravenhill.

Read more Former Ulster star Stephen Ferris makes appeal on Twitter to find lost watch

“Tag Heuer Formula 1 with SF106 inscribed on the back (@UlsterRugby appearances, watch was a parting gift from players),” he wrote on Twitter.

“Plz [sic] RT and help me track this down. Hopefully it’s been picked up around- Lisburn Rd Yellow Door area- 11.20-11.30. And Laganview Driving range 11.50-1pm.

“Thanks.”

Tweeting on Friday night with the good news, he announced it has since been located and was found at Laganview Golf Centre.

And it turns out it was a lucky break, with the Ulster man revealing a family member spotting the glinting watch while on the golf range.

"My watch has been found,” Ferris wrote.

“Thank you to everyone at Laganview Golf Centre. This morning a family member was out on the range collecting balls when something caught his eye. The strap sliced in half but watch is in good working order.

“The rubber strap has snapped, the watch has went flying down the driving range when taking a practice swing. The only thing that matters is that it’s safe.

“Thanks also to my friends on Twitter.”

The former player, who achieved 35 caps for Ireland, will be glad to have found the watch, with prices putting the Tag Heuer Formula 1 at well over £1,000 in value.