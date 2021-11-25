Former Ulster star Stephen Ferris makes appeal on Twitter to find lost watch

Former Ulster, Ireland and Lions rugby player Stephen Ferris has taken to social media on Thursday in a bid to track down his lost watch.

The television pundit revealed the time piece was a gift from teammates at Ulster Rugby after he left the club in 2014 and features a unique engraving celebrating his 106 appearances across almost a decade at Ravenhill.

Ferris said the watch has likely been picked up either around the Lisburn Road area after he visited deli Yellow Door in the morning, or alternatively at Laganview Driving Range in the early afternoon.

“Tag Heuer Formula 1 with SF106 inscribed on the back (@UlsterRugby appearances, watch was a parting gift from players),” he wrote on Twitter.

“Plz [sic] RT and help me track this down. Hopefully it’s been picked up around- Lisburn Rd Yellow Door area- 11.20-11.30. And Laganview Driving range 11.50-1pm.

“Thanks.”

The former player, who achieved 35 caps for Ireland, will be hoping to find the watch, with prices putting the Tag Heuer Formula 1 at well over £1,000 in value.

Many responded to the appeal by wishing Ferris well and appealing for others to look out for it.

Banbridge Rugby Football Club tweeted: “Why would you wear this if you didn’t earn this. Sure give the fella a shout and get it returned.”

Motorcycle racer Glenn Irwin added: “TAG HEUER WATCH WITH SF106 very sentimental to Stephen Ferris! Please read below and RT.”

While BBC NI broadcaster Stephen Watson appealed to his followers with the message: “Help required.”