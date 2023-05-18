Former Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkey hits out at water companies apology for sewage pollution

The former frontman of The Undertones has hit out at water companies in England after reports public money will be used to upgrade storm overflow systems in rivers following sewage pollution.

Feargal Sharkey, who was the lead vocalist for the Derry punk band in the 1970s and 80s, has been a high-profile clean water campaigner for several years. He was inspired by his love for the River Faughan in the north west as a child.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the musician was reacting to an apology from water companies for polluting England’s rivers.

"What I'm actually hearing is no apology for the fact we've paid them for a service we haven't got,” he said.

"They are now suggesting that we should pay them a second time for a service we haven't had."

There were 301,091 sewage spills in 2022 in England, an average of 824 a day, according to Environment Agency figures.

"We should have an apology for the suggestion they are going to put bills up by £10 billion for their incompetence and their greed,” he added.

"This is nothing to celebrate whatsoever. What they should be saying is, 'we messed this up, we're terribly sorry, we're going to compensate you all, £10 billion, it is the least we could do for our customers, give you a refund'.

"That we could all get behind. This is just another outbreak of moral panic due to the pressure and scrutiny they are coming under."

His comments come after chair of Water UK, former Labour MP Ruth Kelly who was born in Limavady, said consumers will face "modest upward pressure" on bills while shareholders will make a £10 billion investment in the biggest modernisation of English sewers "since the Victorian era".

In England, water companies are allowed to spill sewage into rivers after heavy rainfall in an effort to prevent systems becoming overloaded and backing up into people's homes.

However, campaigners have said these spills occur too often.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Ms Kelly said: “Over time, the way the system works is that there will be modest upward pressure on customer bills over the full lifetime of the asset, so over 50 years or perhaps even longer, maybe up to 100 years, customers do contribute.

"This is an investment programme that will go on for years. We literally want to do this as fast as is physically possible."

Mr Sharkey, who moved to England several years ago and is president of the Amwell Magna Fishery club, previously said the level of sewage and conditions of rivers was a “shock” to him.

He often critiques water company directors who he said are obliged to make money for their shareholders which can lead to pollution.

In Northern Ireland, water pollution management is divided into nine areas. Each of the nine areas is staffed by an Environmental Health (Rivers) Officer (EHRO) or Senior Water Quality Inspector (SWQI) and a number of Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs).

However, unlike England, Northern Ireland only has one water provider – NI Water who in 2021 were found to have been responsible for 591 polluting discharges into waterways and the sea.