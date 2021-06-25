Former US envoy to NI Declan Kelly quits charity board after drunken antics 

Millionaire Kelly also relinquishes some duties at his firm

Former US envoy to Northern Ireland, multi-millionaire PR mogul and Tipperary hurling sponsor Declan Kelly has stepped back from some of his responsibilities as CEO and chair of Teneo, the strategy firm he co-founded, after drunkenly misbehaving at a charity event last month.

According to a statement released by a spokesperson for the chief executive, Mr Kelly “became inebriated and behaved inappropriately towards women and men” at a cocktail party for a fundraising concert hosted by Global Citizen on May 2.

The event, which was chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and featured performances by Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez, was raising money for a global Covid vaccine campaign.

Mr Kelly has also resigned his board seat at Global Citizen, an anti-poverty charity chaired by Chris Stadler, the managing partner of CVC Capital Partners, the majority shareholder in Teneo.

Mr Kelly was asked for his resignation the day after the event.

The spokesperson’s statement said Mr Kelly regretted his actions and had apologised to those he had offended. It added that Mr Kelly had “temporarily reduced his work responsibilities”, was “committed to sobriety” and was “undertaking ongoing counselling from healthcare professionals”.

The Financial Times first reported news of Mr Kelly’s decision.

It is understood that Mr Kelly was not asked to give up his responsibilities, had made the decision himself and was continuing to do work.

He is due to return to work full-time in September and will retain his titles and leadership position in the firm.

The ownership structure of Teneo will not be changing either, meaning Mr Kelly will be keeping his ownership stake.

Tipperary-born Mr Kelly, brother of Labour TD Alan Kelly, co-founded Teneo in 2011 along with Paul Keary and Clinton advisor Doug Band after a career in journalism and PR that started at the Nenagh Guardian.

After running Financial Dynamics in the US and work in corporate advisor FTI Consulting, Mr Kelly got to know Bill and Hillary Clinton via journalist Niall O’Dowd. He ultimately parlayed that relationship into a role as US economic envoy to Northern Ireland.

Bill Clinton was an early advisor on Teneo’s books, along with former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

In Ireland Teneo is deeply involved in sport.