Former vice principal of Bangor school who served sentence for sexually abusing pupils admits fresh charges

A former vice principal of Bangor Grammar who served a sentence for sexually abusing pupils was back in court today to face further charges.

Lindsay Thompson Brown, who is now 81, admitted fresh allegations regarding historic sexual abuse and will be sentenced for the offences in October.

The pensioner was handed a seven-year sentence in 2008 for sexually abusing boys aged between 11 and 13. The abuse of the pupils occurred between 1968 and 1981 and took place primarily at school summer camps.

After completing his sentence, the convicted sex offender moved to France and was living in the Pirou area of Normandy.

Following fresh allegations of historic abuse, a European Arrest Warrant was issued and Brown was apprehended at Manchester Airport last October, returned to Northern Ireland and remanded at Maghaberry.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with the prison, where he admitted six separate charges of indecent assault.

After confirming he could see and hear the proceedings, Brown was charged with indecently assaulting a male on dates between May 1978 and September 1978.

He was asked to enter his plea, and after a brief pause, the former teacher replied 'guilty’. Brown was then charged with, and admitted, five charges of a similar nature dating between August 1974 and July 1979.

Prosecuting barrister Laura Ivers handed Judge Stephen Fowler QC a copy of Brown's criminal record and said "there is a history of offending in and around the same timeframe”.

The Belfast Recorder said he wanted all reports - including Victim Impact Statements - submitted ahead of sentencing, which he set for October 12.

Judge Fowler concluded the hearing by remanding Brown into continued custody.